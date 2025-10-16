UM grad Tom Brady (not that one) is top-seed at Detroit Free Press Marathon

The Brief A former University of Michigan alum named Tom Brady is running the Detroit Free Press Marathon. Brady is a former standout distance runner for the Wolverines. The Illinois software engineer is the top-seed in the marathon.



University of Michigan’s own Tom Brady is running for the first time at the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

The backstory:

No, it’s not the former NFL quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady. This one is a software engineer in Chicago who was a standout distance runner at University of Michigan.

And — get this — he’s the top-seed heading into Sunday’s race. FOX 2 had a conversation with him about the upcoming weekend.

FOX 2: "What is going through your mind as you’re preparing for the marathon?"

"Honestly, not a whole lot," Brady said. "I’ve been just focusing on work, and (like) ‘Oh yeah there’s a 26-mile race on Sunday.’ So that’s going to be a bit of a shocker, slowly trying to think about it now."

FOX 2: "You share a name with another Tom Brady who also went to Michigan. How often does that come up in conversation?"

"Very, very often," he said. "It doesn’t even have to be that I went to Michigan. Some people don’t know I went to Michigan. It’s just I’m Tom Brady and that’s significant.

"I went there in spite of the name. I kind of have to embrace it and have fun with it."

FOX 2: "You’re from Illinois, but Michigan had become a second home while you were in college. Is this a homecoming for you?"

"I think in a lot of ways, yeah," he said. "My fiance is also from Michigan and lives in Chicago with me now. All of her family is in Michigan. This is going to be a cool opportunity for me to kind of be back in the place that’s meant so much to me."

FOX 2: "What is the last meal you try to eat before you get on the road?"

"Great question - we talking dinner or morning?" he said.

FOX 2: "Both."

"Dinner — some kind of pasta. nothing crazy. Some protein, have some snacks," Brady said. "Then, in the morning, I usually wake up and have a bagel with peanut butter and honey, some kind of snack bar, some sugar.

"Then 90 minutes from the race, I’m not having anything."

Inset: Tom Brady. Large photo: Detroit Free Press Marathon



