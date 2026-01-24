UM student goes missing amid extreme temperatures

article

Ann Arbor police are searching for a missing and endangered University of Michigan student in the extreme weather.

What we know:

19-year-old Lucas Mattson was last seen January 23, around 1 a.m. Police say he was walking alone in the 1700 block of Hill Street.

Mattson was wearing a light colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is described as being 5'11" and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is considered endangered due to the extremely cold temperatures.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have seen him or knows his whereabouts should call 911 or AAPD's front desk at (734)794-6920 immediately.