Uncertain future of tariffs plague Detroit Auto Show going into 2026

The Brief Tariffs are on everyone's mind at the Detroit Auto Show, leaving many feeling uncertain about the future. As shiny cars steal the spotlight, signifying the latest and greatest in the automotive industry, there is a real push to continue the momentum that started in 2025.



From tariffs to EV mandates, as the Detroit Auto Show continues on, there is a big emphasis on tackling an issue plaguing the entire auto industry and that is uncertainty.

The topic was on the top of nearly everyone’s mind for industry days on the showroom floor.

Big picture view:

A common topic nearly all industry experts and politicians mention is how difficult it is to compete when the goalposts keep getting moving. They say an emphasis on stability should be priority one, and if that happens, car prices will likely drop.

According to U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, the U.S. is poised to sell close to 17 million vehicles in 2026. That would be nearly a million more than were sold in 2025.

Others say it will be hard to reach that number with looming tariffs. Governor Whitmer says even though 6 out of 10 cars sold in the U.S. were American-made, none of those vehicles are made without parts or components that were imported from somewhere.

What they're saying:

The Ohio senator says one thing that has helped sales and will continue to drive those numbers is the Trump administration’s rolling back of EV mandates.

"No one needs to be pro or against EVs, the consumer will dictate," said Moreno. "It didn’t work, and we freed the market. Listen to customers, not the politicians."