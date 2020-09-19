Uncle arrested after stabbing 18-year-old nephew

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital after his uncle stabbed him Friday night.

Detroit Police say it all unfolded in the 11300 block of Cheyenne Street around 7:40. The 18-year-old and his 55-year-old uncle had an altercation at the location, which eventually led to the uncle grabbing a knife and stabbing his nephew.

Medics arrived and took the nephew to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police caught up with the uncle in the 12100 block of Scabbier and took him into custody.

As of right now, the circumstances are still being investigated, and no charges have been filed.

