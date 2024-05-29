Under the Radar's Tom Daldin leads 3rd annual Downriver Metropark bike ride June 8

article

The 3rd annual Tour de Tom bike ride - led by host Tom Daldin is June 8 as PBS Under the Radar Michigan partners with Destination Downriver.

Daldin and UTR producer Jim Edelman, will lead the 10-mile E-Z roll bike ride starting in downtown New Boston Saturday along paved trailways along the Huron River and through scenic Lower Huron and Willow Metroparks.

The cost is $55 per person, with a limit of 100 riders. All profits go to fund the Downriver Linked Greenways and waterway development projects. For those wanting some extra mileage, the route provides an option for the nature center in Oakwood Metropark.

Downriver Linked Greenways are a network of trails and green spaces in Southeast Michigan - including walking, biking, and water trails.

This year's tour features a sampling of a few Downriver region Huron-Clinton Metroparks.

The ride begins from Doc’s Ice Cream & Coffee at 37337 Huron River Drive. Riders will experience great scenery through stretches of the Metroparks and have an opportunity to sample rural sections of tree-lined, riverfront trails.

Tom and Jim will also do a book signing and socializing at Doc’s in downtown New Boston at 11 a.m. after the ride.

→ Attendees can register HERE.

→ Go HERE to learn more about Destination Downriver.

→ Go HERE to learn more about Downriver Linked Greenways.