'Undetermined fuel-air explosion' blamed for blowing home apart, killing 4

The four people killed and two injured in the house explosion in Whitmore Lake on Saturday - are now being publicly identified by police.

The homeowner — 72-year-old Richard Pruden was severely injured but survived.

His daughter - 51-year-old Hope Bragg was killed along with Hope’s husband, 53-year-old Don, and their children, 22-year-old Kenneth, and 19-year-old Elizabeth.

Their 16-year-old son Stephen survived.

The Bragg family was visiting from Arkansas.

"It’s horrible, you know they’re from out of state, the next of kin from a different state," said Lt. David Powell. "They are trying to take care of the one who are still with us recovering in the hospital."

A cousin of Hope Bragg posted about the tragedy on Facebook and included a photo of the victims.

Meanwhile, the question everyone is asking is how did this happen?

"We have an undetermined fuel-air explosion that caused this explosion, we do not suspect any foul play at this time," said Powell. "We have to do testing to find out what the fuel sources were to the residence - whether it’s propane, natural gas, something of that sort."

Investigators say right now they are unable to determine exactly where in the house the explosion occurred.

"The basement walls are even crumbled in the concrete walls strewn throughout the property, it’s gonna take a long time," he said.

A vigil will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Whitmore Lake High School.

To donate to a pair of GoFundMe pages created - Richard Pruden's can be found here, and the page for 16-year-old Stephen Bragg's is here.



