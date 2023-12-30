4 dead, 2 injured in Whitmore Lake house explosion

Four people are dead, and two others were injured after a house explosion in Whitemore Lake on Saturday.



Firefighters responded to the house located on Winters Lane near the area of 6 Mile and Main after receiving reports of an explosion.



"Our officers got a call a little while ago that somebody found debris … it’s debris from the explosion," said Lt. David Powell, Northfield Township Police Department. "The Sheriff’s deputies are here were at Jackson and Zeeb road, and they heard the explosion there, 9 Miles away."



The condition of the two other injuries and how the explosion occurred is currently unknown.



READ MORE: Romulus teen paralyzed by drive-by shooting family says she wasn't the target of