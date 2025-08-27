Uninspected meat sent to restaurants, stores nationwide - 'Unsafe to eat'

article

The Brief Several varieties of meat products have been recalled because they were not inspected and have a fake inspection mark on them. No adverse reactions to the recalled meats have been reported, but there are concerns about customer health and safety. These products were shipped to restaurants and stores nationwide.



Restaurants and stores around the country received meat that was not inspected and should not be eaten, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the recall alert, these products included a false establishment number, Est. 1785, despite not being inspected. This problem was caught when the fake inspection marks were discovered during routine FSIS surveillance.

What we know:

The products subject to the recall, including chorizo, pork chops, and ribs, were produced on various dates prior to August 20, 2025.

Recalled meats:

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing homestyle chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Suelto Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked pork chops labeled "OLANCHO Chuleta Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Ahumado Olanchano SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing cased homestyle chorizo, labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Olanchano Criollo SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked BBQ spicy chorizo labeled "OLANCHO Chorizo Parrillero SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

14-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing smoked ribs labeled "OLANCHO Costilla Ahumada Olanchana SABROCITOS HONDUREÑOS."

Why you should care:

Though no adverse reactions to the recalled meats have been reported, there are concerns that the products could contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants.

What we don't know:

The recall alert does not specify exact locations where the meats were shipped, but said they were sent "to retail locations and restaurants nationwide."

What you can do:

People are urged to check their fridges and freezers for meats with the "EST. 1785" inspection mark.

If you have these products, throw them away or return them to the store.

Customers with questions about the recall are asked to contact Diego Funez Garrido, the owner of Sabrositos Hondurenos, LLC, at 908-274-4206.