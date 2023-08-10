United Airlines has canceled all flights to Kahului Airport in Maui Thursday due to the wildfires. Instead, the planes will fly there empty and be used to bring passengers back to the mainland.

If you are scheduled to fly to or from Kahului Airport today, United Airlines is offering the following options:

You can reschedule your trip and United will waive change fees and fare differences. However, your new flight must be a United flight departing between August 10 and September 7. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked or one of the following: Honolulu, HI, US (HNL) Hilo, HI, US (ITO) Kona, HI, US (KOA) Lihue, HI, US (LIH)

Honolulu, HI, US (HNL)

Hilo, HI, US (ITO)

Kona, HI, US (KOA)

Lihue, HI, US (LIH)

If your new trip is after August 31, or is to a different destination, United will still waive any change fees, but you might have to pay a fare difference depending on the flight.

If you cancel or don't take your trip, you can get a full refund.

United Airlines is apologizing for the inconvenience and is working to get passengers to their destinations as soon as possible, but the safety of their passengers is their main concern.

The airline encourages customers with upcoming travel to visit http://united.com to check on their flight status and get the latest information.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Additionally, waivers are in place for customers traveling to, from, or through Maui.