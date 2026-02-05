Detroit man charged with animal abuse after dog found severely emaciated in frigid temps

article

A Detroit man accused of leaving a severely emaciated dog out in the cold to die is now facing charges after the pet was found barely clinging to life last week.

Darnell Lamar Robinson, 54, is charged with second-degree killing or torturing of an animal.

The backstory:

The initial call to police on Jan. 30 came from someone who believed a dog at a home 19000 block of Eureka Street was dead. When officers arrived, though, they discovered that the dog was alive but was emaciated and suffering from hypothermia and dehydration.

Robinson was arrested several days later after a Detroit police investigation.

"The alleged behavior in this case is deplorable. Leaving a dog to starve and freeze in the cold is not only incredibly cruel, it is also a serious crime," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.