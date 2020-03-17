United Way for Southeastern MI needs donations for COVID-19 response fund

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan is asking for donations for its newly established COVID-19 community response fund.

The fund was created to help those most impacted across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Donations can be sent using the donation page here, or by texting COVID to 51555.

Donations will be used for vulnerable populations experiencing a loss of income and access to services, more shelter beds available to those who are homeless, enhanced food distribution to students home due to school closures, specially those who may be isolated or lack proper access, and more.

According to United Way, as it is, nearly 44 percent of southeastern Michigan households struggle to meet basic needs, including over 165,000 households with children.

“We recognize many families already struggle to survive, and many will be impacted even more during this time of crisis. Our goal is to support those in need and the organizations that support them,” Darienne Driver Hudson, Ed.D., president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. “We are starting off this fund with $1 million and are looking to continue to add to that by collaborating with leadership partners from philanthropic, corporate, and individuals.”

