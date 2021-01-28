United Wholesale Mortgage to support local restaurants, donate food to homeless shelters

With the reopening of indoor dining coming on Monday with a 25% capacity limit, restaurants will still be looking at a significantly steep mountain to climb in the COVID-19 pandemic. That's where United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is stepping in to help.

UWM is asking people to nominate a local restaurant to support during the pandemic. Between now and the end of March, UWM will choose one of the restaurants that's nominated and buy between $1,000 and $2,000 worth of food.

Then UWM will donate all of that food to a local homeless shelter.

Between now and March 31, there are at least 60 restaurants that can be helped while also feeding people in need.

If you know of a shelter that needs help, you can nominate that place too.

Just visit their link, select if you're nominating a restaurant, shelter, or both, and give them some very basic information about the place.

Then UWM will process and review it and you're all set.

