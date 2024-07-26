Expand / Collapse search

University of Michigan Athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics

By Neely Allen
Published  July 26, 2024 1:14pm EDT
Olympics
FOX 2 Detroit

Michigan Special Olympics celebrates inclusion, teamwork at CMU's Summer Games

Yes there are medals and there's serious competition but at the end of the day it's about a common cause.

ANN ARBOR, Mich (FOX 2) - With the arrival of opening ceremonies, 45 University of Michigan students and alumni are prepared to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The 45 athletes represent 22 Olympic teams: United States (10), Canada (8), Australia (2), Brazil (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (2), Israel (2), Serbia (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Great Britain (1), Malaysia (1), Mexico (1), Nigeria (1), Norway (1), Puerto Rico (1), Romania (1), San Marino (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (1), Syria (1) and United Arab Emirates (1).

Of which, 11 individuals competed for the Wolverines during 2023-24 athletic season. Blue and maize can also be found among the coaches. Eight coaches, including head coaches for wrestling, volleyball and men's gymnastics are in Paris for the games.

Here are the names to watch:

Men's Basketball

Franz Wagner, Germany
Moritz Wagner, Germany

Women's Basketball

Syla Swords, Canada

Cycling

Mike Woods, Canada

Field Hockey

Abby Tamer, USA

Women's Golf

Ashley Lau, Malaysia

Men's Gymnastics

Lais Najjar, Syria
Kevin Penev, Bulgaria
Fred Richard, USA
Paul Juda, USA
Sam Mikulak, USA (assistant coach)
Syque Caesar, USA (assistant coach)
Yuan Xiao, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2021-present)
Jordan Gaarenstroom, USA (assistant coach)
Juha Tanskanen, Syria (assistant coach)

Women's Rowing

Abigail (Abby) Dent, Canada
Paige Badenhorst, South Africa

Women's Rugby

Alena Olsen, USA

Women's Soccer

Jayde Riviere, Canada
Shelina Zadorsky, Canada

Men's Swimming

Nikola Acin, Serbia
Yousuf Al-Matrooshi, United Arab Emirates
Felix Auböck, Austria 
Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Israel
Gal Groumi, Israel
Jon Jontvedt, Norway
Eduardo Moraes, Brazil
Charlie Swanson, USA
Lorne Wigginton, Canada

Women's Swimming

Stephanie Balduccini, Brazil
Rebecca Diaconescu, Romania
Siobhán Haughey, Hong Kong
Natalie Kan, Hong Kong
Maggie MacNeil, Canada
Letitia Sim, Singapore (Olympic redshirt in 2024)

Men's Track

Dubem Amene, Nigeria 
Ben Flanagan, Canada 
Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico

Women's Track

Savannah Sutherland, Canada 
Cindy (Ofili) Sember, Great Britain 
Steven Rajewsky, Canada (coach)

Women's Triathlon

Sophie Linn, Australia 

Women's Volleyball

Erin Virtue, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2023-present)
Coley Pawlikowski, USA (team manager), U-M director of operations (2023-present)

Women's Water Polo

Abby Andrews, Australia

Wrestling

Myles Amine, San Marino 
Adam Coon, USA
Austin Gomez, Mexico
Stevan Micic, Serbia 
Mason Parris, USA
Sean Bormet, San Marino (coach), U-M head coach (2019-present)
Kevin Jackson, Mexico (coach), U-M assistant coach (2021-present)
Josh Churella, USA (coach), U-M assistant coach (2012-present)

Paralympic Track and Field

Sam Grewe, USA
Leo Merle, USA 

Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby

Chuck Aoki, USA