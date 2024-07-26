University of Michigan Athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics

With the arrival of opening ceremonies, 45 University of Michigan students and alumni are prepared to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The 45 athletes represent 22 Olympic teams: United States (10), Canada (8), Australia (2), Brazil (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (2), Israel (2), Serbia (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Great Britain (1), Malaysia (1), Mexico (1), Nigeria (1), Norway (1), Puerto Rico (1), Romania (1), San Marino (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (1), Syria (1) and United Arab Emirates (1).

Of which, 11 individuals competed for the Wolverines during 2023-24 athletic season. Blue and maize can also be found among the coaches. Eight coaches, including head coaches for wrestling, volleyball and men's gymnastics are in Paris for the games.

Here are the names to watch:

Men's Basketball

Franz Wagner, Germany

Moritz Wagner, Germany

Women's Basketball

Syla Swords, Canada

Cycling

Mike Woods, Canada

Field Hockey

Abby Tamer, USA

Women's Golf

Ashley Lau, Malaysia

Men's Gymnastics

Lais Najjar, Syria

Kevin Penev, Bulgaria

Fred Richard, USA

Paul Juda, USA

Sam Mikulak, USA (assistant coach)

Syque Caesar, USA (assistant coach)

Yuan Xiao, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2021-present)

Jordan Gaarenstroom, USA (assistant coach)

Juha Tanskanen, Syria (assistant coach)

Women's Rowing

Abigail (Abby) Dent, Canada

Paige Badenhorst, South Africa

Women's Rugby

Alena Olsen, USA

Women's Soccer

Jayde Riviere, Canada

Shelina Zadorsky, Canada

Men's Swimming

Nikola Acin, Serbia

Yousuf Al-Matrooshi, United Arab Emirates

Felix Auböck, Austria

Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Israel

Gal Groumi, Israel

Jon Jontvedt, Norway

Eduardo Moraes, Brazil

Charlie Swanson, USA

Lorne Wigginton, Canada

Women's Swimming

Stephanie Balduccini, Brazil

Rebecca Diaconescu, Romania

Siobhán Haughey, Hong Kong

Natalie Kan, Hong Kong

Maggie MacNeil, Canada

Letitia Sim, Singapore (Olympic redshirt in 2024)

Men's Track

Dubem Amene, Nigeria

Ben Flanagan, Canada

Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico

Women's Track

Savannah Sutherland, Canada

Cindy (Ofili) Sember, Great Britain

Steven Rajewsky, Canada (coach)

Women's Triathlon

Sophie Linn, Australia

Women's Volleyball

Erin Virtue, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2023-present)

Coley Pawlikowski, USA (team manager), U-M director of operations (2023-present)

Women's Water Polo

Abby Andrews, Australia

Wrestling

Myles Amine, San Marino

Adam Coon, USA

Austin Gomez, Mexico

Stevan Micic, Serbia

Mason Parris, USA

Sean Bormet, San Marino (coach), U-M head coach (2019-present)

Kevin Jackson, Mexico (coach), U-M assistant coach (2021-present)

Josh Churella, USA (coach), U-M assistant coach (2012-present)

Paralympic Track and Field

Sam Grewe, USA

Leo Merle, USA

Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby

Chuck Aoki, USA