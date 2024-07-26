University of Michigan Athletes in 2024 Paris Olympics
ANN ARBOR, Mich (FOX 2) - With the arrival of opening ceremonies, 45 University of Michigan students and alumni are prepared to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.
The 45 athletes represent 22 Olympic teams: United States (10), Canada (8), Australia (2), Brazil (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (2), Israel (2), Serbia (2), Austria (1), Bulgaria (1), Great Britain (1), Malaysia (1), Mexico (1), Nigeria (1), Norway (1), Puerto Rico (1), Romania (1), San Marino (1), Singapore (1), South Africa (1), Syria (1) and United Arab Emirates (1).
Of which, 11 individuals competed for the Wolverines during 2023-24 athletic season. Blue and maize can also be found among the coaches. Eight coaches, including head coaches for wrestling, volleyball and men's gymnastics are in Paris for the games.
Here are the names to watch:
Men's Basketball
Franz Wagner, Germany
Moritz Wagner, Germany
Women's Basketball
Syla Swords, Canada
Cycling
Mike Woods, Canada
Field Hockey
Abby Tamer, USA
Women's Golf
Ashley Lau, Malaysia
Men's Gymnastics
Lais Najjar, Syria
Kevin Penev, Bulgaria
Fred Richard, USA
Paul Juda, USA
Sam Mikulak, USA (assistant coach)
Syque Caesar, USA (assistant coach)
Yuan Xiao, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2021-present)
Jordan Gaarenstroom, USA (assistant coach)
Juha Tanskanen, Syria (assistant coach)
Women's Rowing
Abigail (Abby) Dent, Canada
Paige Badenhorst, South Africa
Women's Rugby
Alena Olsen, USA
Women's Soccer
Jayde Riviere, Canada
Shelina Zadorsky, Canada
Men's Swimming
Nikola Acin, Serbia
Yousuf Al-Matrooshi, United Arab Emirates
Felix Auböck, Austria
Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Israel
Gal Groumi, Israel
Jon Jontvedt, Norway
Eduardo Moraes, Brazil
Charlie Swanson, USA
Lorne Wigginton, Canada
Women's Swimming
Stephanie Balduccini, Brazil
Rebecca Diaconescu, Romania
Siobhán Haughey, Hong Kong
Natalie Kan, Hong Kong
Maggie MacNeil, Canada
Letitia Sim, Singapore (Olympic redshirt in 2024)
Men's Track
Dubem Amene, Nigeria
Ben Flanagan, Canada
Ayden Owens-Delerme, Puerto Rico
Women's Track
Savannah Sutherland, Canada
Cindy (Ofili) Sember, Great Britain
Steven Rajewsky, Canada (coach)
Women's Triathlon
Sophie Linn, Australia
Women's Volleyball
Erin Virtue, USA (assistant coach), U-M head coach (2023-present)
Coley Pawlikowski, USA (team manager), U-M director of operations (2023-present)
Women's Water Polo
Abby Andrews, Australia
Wrestling
Myles Amine, San Marino
Adam Coon, USA
Austin Gomez, Mexico
Stevan Micic, Serbia
Mason Parris, USA
Sean Bormet, San Marino (coach), U-M head coach (2019-present)
Kevin Jackson, Mexico (coach), U-M assistant coach (2021-present)
Josh Churella, USA (coach), U-M assistant coach (2012-present)
Paralympic Track and Field
Sam Grewe, USA
Leo Merle, USA
Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby
Chuck Aoki, USA