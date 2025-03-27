University of Michigan ends DEI programs in response to federal pressure

The Brief The University of Michigan announced it is ending all diversity offices and programs effective immediately. An email from university leaders on March 27 announced the sweeping changes in response to executive orders from the Trump Administration. Resources will instead be diverted to mental health resources and student life and culture programs.



The University of Michigan is the latest public university announcing the end of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

The changes were announced in a March 27 email from university leaders closing the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office for Health Equity and Inclusion also ending the DEI 2.0 Strategic Plan.

The end to the DEI programs will be effective, immediately, citing recent federal executive orders, guidance and funding cuts that brought "urgency" to the issue.

In mid-February, President Donald Trump's Education Department gave an ultimatum to stop using racial preferences as a factor in admissions, financial aid, hiring or other areas. Schools were given 14 days to end any practice that treats students or workers differently because of their race.

The U.S. Education Department last week said universities were under investigation for alleged racial discrimination, alleging ties to nonprofit organizations.

University leaders say that there will be a shift of resources instead to student programs, including financial aid and mental health resources, student life programs and ethnic and cultural programs.

The message says the decisions were not made lightly and made with consideration to the challenges some in the faculty and student body will face as a result.

"The decision to end the use of diversity statements in faculty hiring, which was made earlier this academic year, will be applied university-wide; and statements related to a person’s commitment to DEI will no longer be solicited or considered in admissions, hiring, promotion, awards, annual reviews or other assessments for faculty and staff," the email said. "The Office of the General Counsel will initiate an expedited review to ensure all policies, programs and practices comply with federal law and guidance."

Dear faculty, staff and students,

We write today to share important updates related to programs and central offices that support diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Conversations about these institutional efforts have been ongoing since at least 2023 and, with recent federal executive orders, guidance and funding cuts bringing urgency to the issue, we are moving forward with changes that will impact our community at the University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine.

Navigating the National Landscape

Since the inception of our DEI strategic plan in 2016, we have made important progress in opening opportunities and supporting the success of all students. First-generation undergraduate students, for example, have increased 46% and undergraduate Pell recipients have increased by more than 32%, driven in part by impactful programs such as Go Blue Guarantee and Wolverine Pathways. The work to remove barriers to student success is inherently challenging, and our leadership has played a vital role in shaping inclusive excellence throughout higher education.

Over the course of our strategic efforts, we have heard strong pride in the university’s support for student-facing programs. We have also heard concerns about the balance of resources between administration and direct student support. Some in our campus community have voiced frustration that they did not feel included in DEI initiatives and that the programming fell short in fostering connections among diverse groups.

As part of ongoing assessments, the Provost convened a special committee late last year, co-sponsored by the Vice President for Government Relations and Chief Diversity Officer, which brought together deans, faculty and staff to review the structural aspects of our DEI efforts. The committee deliberated and in January shared their recommendations with the three sponsors.

After leadership and board discussions, the Executive Vice Presidents presented a plan, detailed below, to the Board of Regents, and thoughtful discussion unfolded throughout the early months of the new presidential administration, when the rapid succession of executive orders and federal guidance – including several that broadly criticized DEI programs – began to reshape higher education. Leaders from across the university worked intensely and in close partnership with national associations, policy advisers and others to navigate the many complicated implications of new federal directives. Since this work began, federal actions against DEI programming have intensified.

Last Thursday, the Fourth Circuit of Appeals issued a decision allowing the enforcement of two related executive orders: Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity and Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing.

That same day, another executive order, Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities, directed the Secretary of Education to take steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and demanded further scrutiny of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Last month, the Department of Education issued a Dear Colleague Letter that interprets the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision striking down race-based affirmative action in college admissions to apply to other university policies and programs beyond admissions decisions.

Based on our assessment of input from various stakeholders regarding our DEI programs – along with recent federal actions – and after conversations with Regents, university leaders, deans and government officials, we are implementing the following changes, effective immediately, in alignment with many of our peers at public and private institutions.

The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) and the Office for Health Equity and Inclusion (OHEI) will close. Student-facing services in ODEI will shift to other offices focused on student access and opportunity.

The DEI 2.0 Strategic Plan, the umbrella strategy for schools, colleges and units, will be discontinued, along with DEI 2.0 unit plans, related programming, progress reporting, training and funding. Individual leads, who have supported DEI efforts in schools, colleges and units, will refocus their full effort on their core responsibilities.

All units will evaluate their web presence to reflect the status of current programmatic directions and for compliance with federal executive orders and guidance.

The decision to end the use of diversity statements in faculty hiring, which was made earlier this academic year, will be applied universitywide; and statements related to a person’s commitment to DEI will no longer be solicited or considered in admissions, hiring, promotion, awards, annual reviews or other assessments for faculty and staff.

The Office of the General Counsel will initiate an expedited review to ensure all policies, programs and practices comply with federal law and guidance.

These decisions have not been made lightly. We recognize the changes are significant and will be challenging for many of us, especially those whose lives and careers have been enriched by and dedicated to programs that are now pivoting. We are deeply grateful for the meaningful contributions of leaders, faculty and staff who have advanced our ongoing efforts to create an ever-more inclusive and respectful community.

Moving Forward Together

We remain committed to fostering an environment that values and supports every member of our community and honors diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences. In the months ahead, the university will increase investments in student-facing programs. This will include the following.

Expanding financial aid: As previously announced, we have expanded the Go Blue Guarantee to benefit families with an income of $125,000 or less. Additionally, we will continue exploring ways to further reduce the cost of attendance.

Enhancing mental health support: We will increase mental health resources to better support all students.

Expanding the Blavin Scholars Program: Given its exceptional impact, we will develop a plan to expand this program to serve more students.

Strengthening academic success: We will explore ways to enhance student success through improved advising, counseling and pre-professional guidance. Additionally, we will continue investing in innovative approaches, such as our 24/7 AI tutors and a personal AI assistant for every member of our community.

Fostering community and belonging: We will seek opportunities to expand student life programs that strengthen community, promote a sense of belonging and expand accessibility.

Preserving key student spaces: We remain committed to maintaining vital student spaces, including the Trotter Multicultural Center, the Spectrum Center and various multicultural spaces in residence halls, all of which are open to all students.

Celebrating cultural and ethnic programs: We will continue to support cultural and ethnic events that enrich our campus and foster a vibrant, inclusive environment.

These efforts underscore our commitment to prioritizing student-facing initiatives and ensuring resources are directed where they will have the greatest impact. We stand steadfast in our dedication to academic freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of expression, and to lifting the distinct, ineffable potential of every individual in our community.

For those seeking more information, we encourage you to review this FAQ and check back regularly for updates.

Thank you for being part of the University of Michigan community, and for your support of our mission to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art and academic values.

Santa J. Ono

President

Laurie K. McCauley

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Marschall S. Runge

Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs

Geoffrey S. Chatas

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

