University of Michigan nurses reach tentative contract agreement

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The Brief University of Michigan nurses have reached an agreement with the school after nine months. Wage increases, improved staffing and workplace protections are promised in the deal. Members will vote on ratification of the agreement soon.



A tentative contract agreement was reached between nurses and the university on Thursday.

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Registered nurses at the University of Michigan say the deal includes wage increases, improved staffing with nurse-to-patient ratios, and stronger workplace protections.

The agreement was reached after nine months of negotiations and multiple actions by the 7,500 nurses, who are members of Michigan Professional Nurse Council, a local union of the Michigan Nurses Association.

The previous contract expired March 31. Members will vote on ratification of the tentative contract agreement soon.



"This agreement delivers on members' priorities, including competitive wage increases to recruit and retain excellent nurses, better staffing ratios, and stronger workplace violence protections," said Kara Ayotte, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC. "Our success is a testament to not only countless days at the bargaining table, but also to the collective solidarity by MNA-UMPNC members.

"By standing strong together, we showed Michigan Medicine that we would not settle for less than what nurses and patients deserve."

Key elements of the tentative agreement include:

Competitive wage increases (base of 4% the first year, 4.5% the second year and 4.75% the third, for a total of 13.25% over three years)

Stronger workplace violence protections

Improved staffing ratios

No pre-scheduled patient assignments for charge RNs

Historic gains for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses

Ratification bonus

The tentative agreement cancels a strike authorization vote that had been planned.