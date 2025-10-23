Ann Arbor police: No threat to community, no evidence of shots fired near University of Michigan

There is no threat to the community after reports of shots fired led to a shelter-in-place for the University of Michigan on Thursday morning, Ann Arbor police said.

The school's Division of Public Safety and Security reported that shops were possibly fired on Division between Packard and Jefferson around 8 a.m.

Ann Arbor police said around 8:25 a.m. that there is no evidence of a shooting, and the road has reopened.