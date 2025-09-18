Expand / Collapse search

Stabbing at University of Michigan has police searching for suspect

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  September 18, 2025 7:32pm EDT
The Brief

    • Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing at University of Michigan.
    • It occurred at Catherine/Zina Pitcher. People were told to avoid the area.
    • The condition of the victim is unknown.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stabbing on the campus of the University of Michigan has led to a suspect search, according to an emergency alert on Thursday.

Timeline:

Just after 6:20 p.m., U-M sent out an emergency alert warning faculty and students of a stabbing that occurred at Catherine/Zina Pitcher. People were told to avoid the area. 

At 7:11 p.m., officials said the stabbing suspect was a black man in a white shirt, tie, and jeans. He is heavyset. Police have released a photo of the alleged suspect.

People in the area are being told to call 911 if they spot the suspect.

Dig deeper:

No additional details are available at this time and the condition of the victim is unknown.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more. 

