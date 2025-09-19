University of Michigan students on edge after stabbing incident on campus

The Brief Students and faculty are on edge after a stabbing at the University of Michigan. The stabbing occurred at Catherine/Zina Pitcher Place, which is a busy area with lots of students around. Details about the victim's condition are not being released due to privacy concerns.



A stabbing on the University of Michigan's campus has left students and faculty feeling uneasy. An alert was sent out yesterday evening, and hours later, police had a suspect in custody.

Big picture view:

Officials were searching for the suspect from the time of the incident until just before midnight on Thursday.

The stabbing occurred at Catherine/Zina Pitcher Place, which is a busy area with lots of students around, situated between several medical centers and ongoing construction.

The suspect, 33-year-old Lagarien Thomas, is accused of committing the stabbing in this area.

What they're saying:

Details about the victim's condition are not being released due to privacy concerns. The suspect was on the run for about 4 to 5 hours before being caught nearby by university police. The alert presence on campus has left students feeling a bit shaken, but they still believe the campus is safe.

"I think overall it’s really safe. I don’t have any fears," said student Isabella Bird. "There’s a lot of people here when this occurred. It does make you question how safe you are even with others around, but overall I feel really safe here."

"When I got the alert I saw a troop of cop cars coming down the road I was like oh my goodness. I didn’t think it would happen right where I work so that kinda surprised me," said student Carlos Escoto-Diaz.

What's next:

The campus was on edge throughout the entire situation. As for the man who police arrested, FOX 2 crews are looking to learn more about who he is.

Thomas is expected to be arraigned and charged this weekend.