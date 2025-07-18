University of Michigan venue targeted in overseas ticket scam

article

The Brief An investigation is underway after a website disguised as an official University of Michigan site was directing people to buy tickets with big markups. The scheme was discovered after someone spent more than $1,260 for two tickets to an event when official tickets were only $175. The school has since reclaimed control of the URL but another website allegedly running a similar scheme has popped up.



Scammers set up a website disguised as an official University of Michigan website to trick people into buying outrageously marked-up tickets, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel's office is now working to identify the person behind the website used to pedal the scheme.

The backstory:

Nessel learned about the scam after an unsuspecting person spent $1,263.95 on two tickets to see the University Musical Society (UMS) Berlin Philharmonic performance at U of M's Hill Auditorium. The same tickets were listed for $175 each via UMS's official website, prompting UMS to make a complaint to the AG.

According to the AG's office, Pure Tonic Marketing Ltd, a company believed to be based out of Seychelles, operated a website that appeared to be the Hill Auditorium site - thehillauditorium.com - but it was not connected to the venue. That website linked to Ticket Squeeze, the site selling tickets with high markups despite advertising them as being cheaper than other sellers, Nessel said.

The fake website now redirects to the official Hill Auditorium site, but another site has popped up that is allegedly running the same scheme.

Dig deeper:

Nessel's office is also looking into whether other entertainment venues were impacted by this ticket scheme.

What they're saying:

"Misleading customers into thinking they are purchasing tickets from a trusted source, while charging them excessively high prices is unlawful," Nessel said.

Sara Billmann, the vice president of marketing and communications for the UMS, called buying tickets solely to sell them for profit "a scourge in the performing arts industry."

"In addition to the direct harm caused to customers by predatory secondary market pricing and absurdly high fees, nonprofit arts organizations are also seriously impacted, both financially and reputationally. We are grateful to the Attorney General's office for taking these complaints seriously and for working so hard to protect consumers," she said.

What you can do:

Taking steps to prevent falling victim to ticket scams is important.

Nessel's office shared tips for making sure you aren't being scammed by a reseller:

Know the vendor: Consumers are encouraged to make sure they are buying from a reputable website, especially before providing any personal financial information. Anyone can set up a "spoof" website with a web address that is similar to the legitimate ticket seller’s address. Aside from potential licensing and trademark violations, "spoof" websites may offer consumers overpriced or counterfeit tickets and expose the consumer to identity theft.

Conduct research: Consumers unfamiliar with a particular ticket vendor can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388 and ask if we have any complaints on file regarding that seller. Remember, however, that the absence of filed complaints does not guarantee a seller’s legitimacy; it simply means that the Consumer Protection Team has not received any complaints concerning the vendor. As an additional resource, consumers can research the ticket seller on the Better Business Bureau's national website. Use credit: If purchasing tickets online, especially via an online auction site, it is recommended that consumers complete their transaction using a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides consumers with protections that they would not otherwise have if they purchased the tickets using cash, check, or apps like Venmo and Cash App. Added protections with credit cards include the ability to dispute a charge if an event is canceled or if they receive counterfeit tickets that a venue refuses to honor. Try to choose sellers with long histories of satisfied customers and make sure the online bid amount is listed in American dollars.

Shop securely: If a website begins with "https," the "s" indicates that the website is "secure." Typically, the "s" will not appear in the web address until consumers access the order page of the site where they are asked to enter their personal information. Another indicator of a secure website is a graphic of a closed lock located at the bottom of the screen. Secure websites take precautions to ensure that others cannot see and copy the personal information consumers provide.

If you believe you have been the victim of a similar ticket scheme, make a report to the AG:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form