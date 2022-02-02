University of Michigan doctor helps deliver baby aboard international flight

Dr. Stephen Ansah-Addo was on a flight headed back to the United States from Africa when the pilot asked for a doctor.

Ansah-Addo is a medical doctor and is currently a dermatology resident at the University of Michigan. He's from Ghana and was on his way home when a woman started going into labor.

"Initially when I overheard the captain, I thought maybe a heart attack or some stomachaches, something like that," he said. "Labor wasn’t on my mind. Initially when I heard it, I was surprised."

Anash-Addo and two nurses went to a stewardess who brought them to the expectant mother. Two hours later, a baby boy was born aboard the flight.

"I was relieved that the baby was able to come, and we didn’t have any complications because if there were complications up there, it was little we could do," Anash-Addo said.

He said what happened didn't feel real.

"It feels great to be part of it in a way, but it felt surreal at that point and time," he said. "I felt this was a classic case of someone being in need, like a healthcare need, and me being able to provide that care for her."