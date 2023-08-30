University of Michigan internet access restored at all campuses

Internet connectivity has been restored for all three University of Michigan campuses after several days of outages plagued the first week of classes.

Students at the school's Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint campuses returned to college this week right as an internet outage struck, keeping students from seeing their classes and logging onto school websites.

Some issues will remain, the university said in a Wednesday update, since not all remediation efforts are complete. They're expected to be fixed in the next several days. Status updates will be posted online here.

The school would not go into details about the security issues or the cause of the outage.