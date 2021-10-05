University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces he will step down in June 2023

article

University of Michigan President Mark S. Schlissel announced Tuesday that he will step down in June 2023.

This is a year earlier than his previously announced appointment.

In a letter, Schlissel said that would allow the Board of Regents to plan and search for his successor.

"I am very proud of all the university has accomplished thus far during my term as president and remain excited about what we are currently planning for the years ahead. Thanks to you, U-M is addressing major societal challenges such as poverty, firearm injury prevention, inequality, human health, and the climate crisis with interdisciplinary strength. We’ve enhanced affordability on all of our campuses through the Go Blue Guarantee, expanded the reach of our world-class health care, and set a record for private support of a public university," he said.