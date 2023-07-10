University of Michigan student killed in head-on crash while riding motorized scooter
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A University of Michigan student was killed in a crash while riding a motorized scooter Saturday night in Ann Arbor.
Police said 21-year-old Seth Sugar was on the scooter on Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line near Oakland Avenue. The scooter and a car driven by a 77-year-old Ann Arbor man crashed head-on.
Sugar, who was from Deerfield, Ill., died. The man in the car remained at the scene and was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.