Unknown gravestone unearthed during sewer repair on Detroit's west side

Crews out on a job site discovered a gravestone Wednesday in a neighborhood on Detroit's west side.

The contractor with Major Cement was doing a sewer repair in the 15000 block of Auburn near Fenkell around 4 p.m. when the gravestone was unearthed.

The gravestone identifies Nancy L. Walker born September 16, 1920 - died February 18, 1987. It also reads Beloved Wife Mother Grandmother

Below her name appears to read: “She is gone but not forgotten.”

According to the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, the crews stopped work so authorities can discover who the gravestone belongs to and possibly investigate.

DWSD said no apparent human remains have been found and nothing else unusual was discovered except the gravestone.

If you have any information about the family this gravestone may belong to, contact FOX 2 at (248) 552-5103.