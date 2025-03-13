Unlicensed nurse charged after fall that led to patient's death at Madison Height's nursing home

The Brief A man without a valid nursing license is now facing charges after a patient allegedly died from injuries sustained while under his care. Antonio Serraon is accused of giving a Madison Heights nursing home patient a sedative before a fall, and falsifying care records after the fall.



A nurse without a valid license is accused of falsifying records after a fall at a Madison Heights nursing home resulted in a patient's death.

Antonio Serraon, of Warren, is now charged with placing misleading or inaccurate information in medical records or charts and unauthorized practice of a health profession.

The backstory:

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Serraon was working at Mission Point of Madison Heights when a disabled patient allegedly fell and hit their head on Dec. 13, 2023. Serraon is accused of falsifying the records about follow-up care that was never provided. He also allegedly gave the patient a controlled sedative without proper authorization before the fall.

The patient later died.

According to records from the state Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Serraon did not have an active nursing license at the time, as it had lapsed in 2010.

"Unlawful conduct by a healthcare provider is deeply concerning—particularly when it directly compromises patient safety," Nessel said. "Patients and their families, as well as other healthcare providers, trust nurses to perform their critical duties within the boundaries of professional standards and the law. Falsifying records or administering medication in a manner not prescribed increases serious harm to patients."

What's next:

Serraon is due in court for a probable cause conference on March 19. He will then return to court on April 2 for a preliminary exam.