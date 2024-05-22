Unregistered guns found after driver points handgun at victim on I-75

Authorities say they tracked down a man who pointed a gun at a driver on I-75 and found two unregistered guns in his vehicle.

The victim was driving on northbound I-75 near Nadeau Road in Monroe County around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday when they were involved in a road rage incident with another driver. During that incident, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim multiple times.

The victim provided the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with a description of the suspect's vehicle and gun, and deputies used that information to find the suspect on N. Telegraph near I-275.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Newport man, was arrested. Deputies said he had two unregistered handguns and did not have a concealed pistol license.

He has been charged with felonious assault and carrying a concealed firearm.