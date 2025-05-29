Unsecured 3-year-old thrown into windshield from crash on I-96 ramp

The Brief A 3-year-old child was seriously injured in a three-car crash on the I-96 ramp at Southfield. The child was thrown into the front windshield inside the at-fault vehicle. State police say the case underscores the importance of child seats.



A 3-year-old was injured in a multi-car crash on I-96 near the Southfield freeway on Thursday morning.

The backstory:

The unsecured child was thrown from the backseat into the front windshield inside the at-fault vehicle driven by a 32-year-old woman.

Michigan State Police said responding troopers arrived at 9:40 a.m. to a three-car crash which occurred on the ramp to Southfield. The child was transported for medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported, but police say the crash is a reminder for the importance of child seats.

"Drivers are responsible for all the passengers in their vehicle," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "It is even more important to ensure that children are belted in to the proper child seat. Every trip, every time."

The Source: Michigan State Police was the source for this report.



