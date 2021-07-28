I-75 in Detroit will close between I-94 and Meade Avenue this weekend for bridge construction

Another round of I-75 construction is scheduled for this week, which means commuters would do well to avoid the freeway for the time being.

Beginning Friday night, both directions on I-75 will be closed between I-94 and the Davison Freeway for bridge construction.

Demolition work on the Meade Avenue overpass, as well as construction repairs on 12 bridges, is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

For the upcoming weekend, travel will be detoured as follows:

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-94, then northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to northbound I-75. T

The McNichols Road and 7 Mile Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-8, then southbound M-10 back to southbound I-75. The Caniff and Holbrook avenues and Clay Street entrance ramps to southbound I-75 will be available for local traffic.

This work is part of extensive bridge repairs on a dozen structures over I-75 between Meade Avenue and 7 Mile Road.

The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season.

The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.

All work is expected to be completed in late November. This portion of the work is expected to cost $13 million.