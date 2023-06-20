Upgraded public space replacing old Belton-Mark Twain Park in Detroit to be unveiled this week

Detroit's newest community park is set to open this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday and a special invitation dinner on Tuesday.

The Muhammad Ali Park replaces the old Belton-Mark Twain Park, which had fallen into disrepair on vacant city lots.

Aided by the city of Detroit, the Embassy of Qatar, Wayne County, and other donors, the new park is set to open with a state-of-the-art status that all families and residents of the city can enjoy.

Some of the new attractions include a children's playground, basketball court, a running track, soccer field, and picnic area.

The Islamic Center of Detroit said it had discovered a need for more green space and public recreation in District 7, which is home to over 100,000 people, including several new refugees.

Tuesday's dinner will host both Mayor Mike Duggan and an ambassador.

The official ribbon-cutting will be at noon on Wednesday.

The park is located at 8279 Mark Twain Street.