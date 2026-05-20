UPS truck in Detroit carjacked, later found in neighborhood alleyway

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The Brief A UPS truck that was carjacked has been found in a Detroit alley on Wednesday. Police have not yet identified any potential suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.



A UPS truck that was taken in a Detroit carjacking was found abandoned in an alleyway, police say on Wednesday.

What we know:

Detroit police say the theft happened on Riad and Casino, where the victim was not harmed. Police later say the truck was eventually found in the 9500 block of Everts Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified any potential suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department.

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