Urban cowboy? Video of man riding steer through Detroit gas station appears online

In what only can be described as a moment of high strangeness - Detroit style - a man can be seen riding what looks like a steer into a gas station in a new video.

The video was taken by an account named Brad Showboat and posted to Facebook. He shared it with FOX 2 and said he recorded it Sunday, February 6, at the BP gas station on Seven Mile Road and I-75.

In it, the man riding the steer trots through the gas station parking lot.

Screengrab from Brad Showboat's Facebook video

Stay with FOX 2 for any new developments on this one.

Advertisement



