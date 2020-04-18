Expand / Collapse search

US 12 Bar and Grill opens pop-up shop to sell hard to find essential items

Published 
News
FOX 2 Detroit

WAYNE, Mich - Essential household items like toilet tissue, disinfectant and gloves have been extremely hard to find during COVID-19 but one Downtown Wayne business is making it just a little bit easier for us.

US 12 Bar and Grill in Downtown Wayne has partnered with Sysco Foods Detroit to open a pop-up retail store in their restaurant to sell those hard to find disinfectants, paper products for the home, masks, gloves, bleach etc.

The pop-up shop started Friday and will run until they are able to open back up as a dine-in-operation.

US 12 Bar and Grill is located at 34824 Michigan Ave, Wayne MI 48184.