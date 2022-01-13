US Army offers largest-ever $50K signing bonus for new recruits

The US Army still wants you to be all you can be - but unlike our parents and grandparents who enlisted or were drafted in the Army, new recruits have a financial incentive, a signing bonus worth $50,000.

"What they are trying to do – trying to be very competitive with the private sector right now," said Staff Sgt. David Montgomery. "To do that, obviously, money does a big part of that."

Montgomery has been an Army active recruiter in Eastpointe for the last three years.

When the pandemic forced schools to shut down - he says it was tougher to get in front of students, who may have been interested in serving their country.

Recruiters have had to get creative - trying to entice young people to enlist by holding meetings outdoors, online or by phone. This money is expected to help.

"Maybe they want to get out of Michigan, and want to live somewhere else for a while, looking for adventure" said Montgomery. "Personally I jump out of airplanes, so that was an enticing factor for me."

Montgomery says the largest bonus ever for recruits is already drawing interest, as the Army works to fill part-time and full-time positions for active duty and the reserves.

It's important to know - the amount of the signing bonus depends on your qualifications, chosen career field, and if you are ready to commit to the military for six years.

"It is not necessarily that people are leaving the Army early – we are just trying to get those young minds into the Army to make the force a better place," Montgomery said.

Montgomery says those considering the Army should take advantage of the $50,000 bonus right now because they don't know how long it will be offered. You must be fully vaccinated.

Advertisement



