US Attorney: Drug dealer 'floated like grim reaper' selling doses killing 3 Grosse Pointe residents

The Brief A Harper Woods woman was sentenced to more than 17 years in jail. She sold drugs including fentanyl and xylazine-laced cocaine killing three Grosse Pointe Woods residents. Aerian Porter-Craig was arrested on Sept. 11, 2024 and pleaded guilty to distributing the deadly doses.



A woman who sold drugs was sentenced for selling fentanyl and xylazine-laced cocaine that killed three Grosse Pointe Woods residents on April 30.

Dig deeper:

Aerian Porter-Craig, formerly of Harper Woods, was sentenced to over 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing the deadly doses, announced US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Eastern District of Michigan.

According to Porter-Craig in her guilty plea, she regularly sold drugs to her three victims prior to the fatal incident.

On the evening of June 9, 2023, Porter-Craig delivered drugs to Adult Victim 1 (AV-1) and AV-2 at one house, and then delivered to AV-3 at another house in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Communications from all three victims’ phones stopped shortly after Porter-Craig left each house.

At AV-1’s house, police found a tray next to AV-2’s body with white powder that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

At AV-3’s house, police found a tray next to AV-3’s body with white powder that contained fentanyl, cocaine, and xylazine.

According to their text messages, the victims thought they were buying cocaine.

"This drug dealer peddled deadly doses, floating like the grim reaper from one house to the next. She claimed three lives in one day—just so she could make a few bucks," said Gorgon in a statement.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that AV-1 and AV-2 died from fentanyl toxicity, and AV-3 had died from fentanyl and xylazine toxicity.

Porter-Craig was arrested back on Sept. 11, 2024.

Xylazine, sometimes called "tranq" or "zombie drug" is a deadly animal tranquilizer sometimes mixed with fentanyl by drug traffickers.

The Source: Information for this report is from



