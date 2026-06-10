US Coast Guard recovers body from water in Belle Isle while investigating abandoned car

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The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard found and recovered a body in the water near Belle Isle in Detroit during a police investigation. Michigan State Police say they are investigating the incident and later stated there is no danger to the public.



A body was found in the water near Belle Isle on Wednesday just before noon, leading to state police investigating.

What we know:

On June 10 at 11:55 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard found and recovered a body in the water near Belle Isle in Detroit during a police investigation into an abandoned car that was found on the island.

Michigan State Police say they are investigating the incident and later stated there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

At this time, the body has not been identified, and it is unknown if the abandoned car has any connection to the incident. State police say they will provide updates as their investigation continues.

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