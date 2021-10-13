US reopening border to Canada, Mexico to fully vaccinated after COVID-19 closure

The United States announced late Tuesday that it will open the Canadian and Mexican borders to travelers vaccinated against COVID-19 next month.

The border is expected to open in early November.

Fully vaccinated travelers will be able to travel into the U.S. regardless of the reason. This is the first time this has been allowed since March 2020, when the pandemic started.

During the pandemic, only essential workers were allowed to cross between the U.S. and Canada. During the summer, Canada began allowing people from the U.S. to visit, but the U.S. did not follow suit.

The Department of Homeland Security is also expected to announce that essential workers will need to be vaccinated to cross the border by January.