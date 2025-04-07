US Rep. John James announces run for Michigan governor

article

A crowded race for governor in 2026 just got bigger after US Rep. John James announced his run on Monday.

The Republican said in a statement he is campaigning on common sense principals to "bring sanity and prosperity back to Michigan."

James, 43, is serving his second term in Washington DC, representing Michigan's 10th District. On Facebook he posted a photo of his statement below a post saying "Faith and Family. God and Country. Service Before Self. Michigan First."

In his statement, James railed against Democrat leadership the past seven years, saying that "radical, out-of-touch policies have hurt families, communities and the economy."

"Our state has suffered long enough," he said. "Michigan is strong. Our people are strong. But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership - leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most."

Current Gov. Gretchen Whitm is term limited with a large crowd of potential choices. On the Democrat side, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat, is running as an independent.

On the Republican side, James joins Republican Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt and Anthony Hudson, who ran for Congress last year.

In his statement, James referred to his business background of the James Group International, located in Detroit, as well as his military record, including multiple tours of duty in Iraq as an Apache pilot with a Ranger tab.

"I've run a Michigan automotive business that created jobs," he said. "I've worn the uniform of the United States in combat. I don't leave people behind - and I won't start now.

"It's time to get Michigan's government out of fantasyland and back to common sense."

From John James/Facebook



