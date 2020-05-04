US Rep. Mitchell sues Whitmer; state GOP floats citizen-led petition drive against her

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says COVID-19 cases are either dropping or plateauing, but we must continue staying home until at least May 15.

While a lawsuit by lawmakers in the Republican-led state legislature is said to be gathering steam, a federal lawsuit by US Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-10th District) has been filed.

Mitchell claims the governor's restrictions is unconstitutional and violates the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.

In the meantime, Michigan Republicans have a new plan on how they could limit Governor Whitmer's powers.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is pushing a citizen-led petition drive to limit how much power the governor has in times of great public crisis.



The effort would require more than 340,000 signatures, but would allow the legislature to make the change, despite the govenor's opposition.

Shirkey says he's not encouraging people or businesses to defy the current order, but wants Republicans to have a say in how it's carried out.

On Tuesday Whitmer outlined what she wants to see before the state can fully reopen as construction, real estate and other outdoor jobs return to work this week.

The governor said the restrictions will soon be relaxed on other businesses, about every two weeks.