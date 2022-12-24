USPS driver seriously injured in head-on crash during Michigan winter storm

Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a driver seriously injured on Friday.

The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner in Grand Rapids during the dangerous winter storm.

The crash involved a semi-truck and a postal vehicle. Police say the postal truck driver has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state.

With high winds blowing snow around, it's difficult to keep the roads clear. Couple that with bitter cold, and it's a recipe for dangerous driving. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, applying salt to slippery roads with such low temperatures can even make the roads slicker.

