MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow.

While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state.

With high winds blowing snow around, it's difficult to keep the roads clear. Couple that with bitter cold, and it's a recipe for dangerous driving. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, applying salt to slippery roads with such low temperatures can even make the roads slicker.

Southbound Southfield Freeway at McNichols the night of Dec. 23, 2022

Check the live traffic map:

Freeway crashes/closures: