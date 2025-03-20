USPS workers protest against proposed changes with potential job cuts

The Brief USPS in 2025 cut jobs, close facilities, and possibly privatize. Workers protested in Detroit, joining 200 unions across the country. The union claims that the dismantling of the post office began during the first Trump administration.



The U.S. Postal Service employs 640,000 people across the country and has been serving citizens since 1971.

What they're saying:

Now, in 2025, the USPS has announced plans to cut jobs, close facilities, and possibly privatize.

American postal workers braved bad weather on Thursday for a day of action, with more than 200 union locals across the country protesting the proposed privatization.

"The post office belongs to the public—it's written in our Constitution. It's funded by the people whocome and buy stamps and mail stuff off," said Chris Ulmer, president of APWU Detroit.

"When you privatize an entity like this, you look at losing jobs, you look at poor service, you look at price increases," said David Couch with the American Postal Workers Union. "This is the people's post office."

David Couch, representing the truck drivers, emphasized the importance of public services.

"We've been a great public service, especially for poor areas. They need medications and stuff delivered to their houses and essential items delivered, and we're trying to keep it that way," he said.

Big picture view:

The union claims that the dismantling of the post office began during the first Trump administration, and they fear it will only worsen.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib stood with the postal workers, advocating for their jobs and opposing the privatization proposed by Trump and Elon Musk.

"So much of our quality of life depends on the postal service working, well-funded, being efficient. and the way you do it is to not cut them up and cut their services and privatize them," said Tlaib.

Meanwhile, Kathy Carter, who has been with the postal service for 42 years, believes privatization is a terrible idea.

"It's just going to make their pockets fatter and more people suffering. So how good is that for our country when you have more people who are needy?" Carter said.