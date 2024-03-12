Uvalde police chief Daniel Rodriguez resigns

The police chief of Uvalde, Texas is resigning after nearly 30 years in public service, says the city of Uvalde.

Chief Daniel Rodriguez announced his resignation, effective April 6. Rodriguez stated in his letter to Uvalde City Manager Vince DiPiazza that he believes "it is time for [him] to embark on a new chapter in [his] career."

"While I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, I will always cherish the memories and experiences shared with the City of Uvalde and its residents," said Rodriguez in the letter. "I am confident that the police department will continue to thrive under new leadership, and I wish nothing but the best for the organization and its members in the future.

Read his full letter of resignation below:

According to the city, Assistant Police Chief Homer Delgado will serve as interim police chief while the city looks for a full-time replacement.

Rodriguez's resignation comes just days after the city released an investigative report into the police response to the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

Rodriguez had been out of town at the time, leaving Lt. Mariano Pargas in charge of the department. Pargas left the department himself in late 2022.

Below is the full statement from Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith:

"The City of Uvalde is grateful to Chief Rodriguez for his 26 years of service to our community and we wish him the best as he pursues new career opportunities. Assistant Chief of Police Homer Delgado will be named Interim Chief of Police, as the City Manager and I undertake the search for a full-time replacement in consultation with the City Council. Nothing is more important than the safety of our community, and we look forward to working together to identify the best candidate to serve the people of Uvalde."