Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting
The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week and make findings public.
Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde
The visit to Uvalde is President Biden’s second trip in less than two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after a mass shooting.
Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
Prayers, frustration on display at SW Detroit vigil for Texas school shooting victims
"I want us to not think about this in a traditional way, that we’re going to try to take someone’s guns away," said US Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan). "And let’s think about this in a way, that keeps these kids safe."
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde, Texas hometown to pay respects to school shooting victims
Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
Texas school shooting: NRA speakers call for better school security, mental health approach
One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.
Texas school shooting suspect said 'goodnight,' played 'sad' music before firing, 11-year-old says
Robb Elementary shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, 11, told a reporter that the Uvalde, Texas, gunman suspected of killing 21 people, including 19 children, said "goodnight" and played "sad" music before opening fire on 10 and 11-year-olds.
Mother of Texas school shooter says she wants people to forgive her son: report
The mother of the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school says she wants the public to forgive him for what he did.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting timeline: How the massacre at Robb Elementary unfolded
A student inside the classroom repeatedly called 911, at one point pleading to “please send the police now.”
Bipartisan group of senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws
Here’s a look at the gun control proposals under consideration — and others that are not — following the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting.
Political event with AR-15 giveaway in Brownstown causes concern after Texas shooting
The June 5th candidate event and the gun giveaway were planned long before the Texas shooting. But the flyer which is now circulating on social media, is not sitting well with some.
After Texas and Oxford shootings, school officials and law enforcement talk safety
"It is heart-wrenching to think after all this time, after Columbine, after Sandy Hook that a door (at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas) would be unlocked, but it could’ve been a simple human error," said Hazel Park Superintendent Amy Kruppe,
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the little town of Uvalde, has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement's response to Tuesday's rampage.
Yankees, Rays use social media to spread gun violence facts
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays used their social media accounts during Thursday night’s game between the teams to spread information about how gun violence affects American life.
Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Texas school shooting: Salvador Ramos told classroom ‘it’s time to die,’ survivor says
A survivor of the Texas shooting at Robb Elementary school says gunman remarked to children "it's time to die" before he killed over 20 people
Uvalde, Texas student who covered herself in classmates' blood to survive is still shaken, dad says
The father of an 11-year-old Robb Elementary School student in Uvalde, Texas, says his daughter is still shaken after watching her teacher and classmates get killed in front of her.
18-year-old Michigan man charged after Texas school shooting threats on social media
The same day of the deadly shooting Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a Shelby Township man is accused of making threats against an unspecified school in Texas.