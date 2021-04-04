Starting Monday everyone in Michigan 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Starting Monday in Michigan, if you are 16 years and older, you will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Whitmer was in Pontiac on Friday for the opening of a mass vaccine site in Oakland County encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"Now the good news is in our hospitals, we're seeing fewer people going into the ICU, the median age has dropped, zero percent of the people in our hospitals right now have been vaccinated, which tells us vaccines work, " says Whitmer.

Although more people are starting to get vaccinated, some are still hesitant or refusing to get the vaccine altogether.

Here are some myths people believe about the vaccine:

Myth: The vaccine will infect me with Covid

Reality: There is no Covid-19 in the vaccine; there is a code for the spike protein



Myth: The vaccine will change my DNA

Reality: There are some vaccines with DNA in them, some with RNA, but it is not incorporated with your DNA



Myth: The vaccine was rushed to market; therefore, it is not safe

Reality: The vaccine was years in the making

Dr. Russell Faust, Medical Director of the Oakland County health department, says, "The methodologies were under development over decades - 10 to 20 years ago, prior to this pandemic. These companies have been working on vaccines, not for this coronavirus but for others -- SARS, MERS - You remember those?"

Over a year into the pandemic, people say they are tired of wearing a mask, social distancing, and all the other changes that come with the pandemic.

However, Governor Whitmer says we still need to stay cautious.