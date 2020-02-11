Valentine's Day Romance package at Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

Both Johnny's Italian Steakhouse locations - one in Farmington Hills and the other in Livonia - will feature a Valentine's Day Romance Package including dinner for two and hotel accommodations on Feb. 14 for $179.

The package includes a bottle of wine, choice of entrée, dessert to share plus hotel room that evening with rose petal turndown service, champagne splits and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Chef Chris Bader joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the special offer. You can hear from him in the video player above, and get his linguine recipe below.

JOHNNY'S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE LINGUINE BASILICO

Ingredients:

24 oz. canned tomato filets (or whole peeled tomatoes)

1 tbsp. olive oil

¾ cup fresh basil

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

¼ tbsp. Lawry's Seasoning Salt

½ cup red cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup yellow cherry tomatoes, halved

16 oz. Linguini Pasta

Asiago, shaved to garnish

Instructions:

1. Combine tomato filets, olive oil, ½ cup basil, minced garlic, and Lawry's Seasoning Salt.

2. Puree in food processor on medium high speed for 30 seconds - puree should be fine but not smooth

3. Heat basilica sauce to simmer

4. Halve cherry tomatoes. Toss with remaining ¼ cup basil, roughly chopped

5. Cook pasta in boiling water

6. Toss tomatoes and hot pasta in with sauce. Plate immediately

7. Garnish with fresh basil and shaved Asiago Cheese