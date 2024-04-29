'Vampire facials' linked to HIV cases, CDC warning

Some call it the vampire facial - it’s what others might call a miracle for the skin.

"So whether you have fine lines or acne scars, little blemishes, rough or uneven skin texture, can really help smooth all of that out," said Dr. Anthony Youn. "The term vampire facial was coined many years ago when vampire movies were super popular. It’s the idea of putting blood on your face as a way to rejuvenate it after micro needling."

Youn is a board-certified plastic surgeon, of the Youn Plastic Surgery practice.

"The most common way however to do it is to combine that microneedling with PRP," he said. "It’s not technically red blood that you have on your face, it’s that platelet rich plasma which does not have the actual red blood cells."

The Centers for Disease Congress has issued a warning about this common dermatological procedure after several women were believed to be infected with HIV after receiving *vampire facials* at an unlicensed spa in New Mexico. The investigation is ongoing.

"The way for this to happen is you would have to reuse needles, which is a horrifying thought," Youn said. "(Or) you would have to get the vials of PRP mixed up between you and someone else or have some other type of error, an egregious error, go on during the procedure."

Medical professionals make it clear that just because you see a business advertising a medical procedure, does not mean they are qualified to perform it.

"Little med spas and other types of businesses that open up on street corners and strip malls where they are not overseen by a real doctor," he said.

Dr. Anthony Youn says his practice performs dozens of this dermatological procedure the correct way each year.

"So normally what we do is draw a person’s blood and take the vial and put it in a spinner," he said.

As the CDC issues its warning, doctors want the government to do more to protect patients.

"Do your homework and until the government can protect you - which we don’t know that they will - you have to protect yourself," Youn said.

Some red flags include non medical staff conducting the procedure, unsanitary conditions, and special pricing that sounds too good to be true

"Pricing can definitely be a red flag," he said. "If they are offering a two-for-one discount, or advertising on Groupon could be a warning sign for you."