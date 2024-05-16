Man who murdered teen, dumped her body along I-94 sentenced to prison

article

A Southfield man who murdered a teen and dumped her body along I-94 in St. Clair Shores in 2022 is headed to prison.

Nataniel Taylor, 22, was sentenced to 17-50 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearms charges. He received a two-year sentence for the firearms charge, which will be served consecutively with the murder charge.

Taylor was charged with the crimes after Taya Land, 17, was found shot to death along I-94 near Eight Mile in October 2022. Police believe she was killed around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 19 after a call of shots fired near the location where her body was discovered.

Officials said the victim and Taylor met on an app. It is believed they had an argument when they met in person. Taylor pushed Land out of his car and shot her in the head.