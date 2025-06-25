Expand / Collapse search

Van Buren police lift shelter-in-place after taking suspect into custody

By Jack Nissen
Published  June 25, 2025 1:09pm EDT
Wayne County
FOX 2 Detroit
Law enforcement at a home in Van Buren Township.

The Brief

    • Van Buren police asked the public to avoid the area of Bog Road after an active scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon.
    • One person is in custody after dozens of officers responded to a residence between Hoeft and Rawsonville roads.
    • A shelter-in-place was lifted an hour after police arrived.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Police took one person into custody after responding to reports of an active shooter in a rural neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Following reports of an active scene, a shelter-in-place was ordered. It has since been lifted.

What we know:

Police responded to Bog Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an active shooter. 

Several officers with high-powered weapons were seen canvassing around the property before eventually taking one person into custody.

Aerial footage showed officers walking a man into the back of a police cruiser.

A short while later, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Over the scene in Van Buren Township Wednesday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the scene are unknown. 

Police have not released any details, but appear to have leaving the home.

The Source: Information from Van Buren Township's Police and aerial footage from SkyFOX. 

