Van Buren police lift shelter-in-place after taking suspect into custody
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Police took one person into custody after responding to reports of an active shooter in a rural neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Following reports of an active scene, a shelter-in-place was ordered. It has since been lifted.
What we know:
Police responded to Bog Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an active shooter.
Several officers with high-powered weapons were seen canvassing around the property before eventually taking one person into custody.
Aerial footage showed officers walking a man into the back of a police cruiser.
A short while later, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.
Over the scene in Van Buren Township Wednesday afternoon.
What we don't know:
The circumstances around the scene are unknown.
Police have not released any details, but appear to have leaving the home.
The Source: Information from Van Buren Township's Police and aerial footage from SkyFOX.