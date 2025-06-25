Van Buren police lift shelter-in-place after taking suspect into custody

article

Van Buren Police took one person into custody after responding to reports of an active shooter in a rural neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Following reports of an active scene, a shelter-in-place was ordered. It has since been lifted.

What we know:

Police responded to Bog Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an active shooter.

Several officers with high-powered weapons were seen canvassing around the property before eventually taking one person into custody.

Aerial footage showed officers walking a man into the back of a police cruiser.

A short while later, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the scene are unknown.

Police have not released any details, but appear to have leaving the home.