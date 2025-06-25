Van Buren man was intoxicated, indiscriminately firing guns from his home Wednesday

article

The Brief Van Buren police arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly fired multiple guns from his home Wednesday. He was intoxicated and fired indiscriminately, police said. The man was taken into custody without incident.



Van Buren Township police arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly fired multiple guns from his home on Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken into custody without incident where police discovered the man to be highly intoxicated, police said.

What we know:

At approximately 11:55 a.m., police in western Wayne County received reports of a man firing multiple guns from his property in Van Buren Township.

Children in the area fled to safety and a caller alerted police, who ordered a shelter-in-place for the area around Bog Road.

A post on social media warned the public to avoid the area for a potential active shooter. Details later released in a press release from Van Buren Township police announced it was a 42-year-old man who appeared to be drunk.

He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the individual, who was spotted being cuffed and brought into a police vehicle after officers surrounded the property.

Dig deeper:

The scene unfolded in the 49000 block of Bog Road.

It included a massive response from police who came from Belleville, Canton, Sumpter, as well as Washtenaw and Wayne County sheriff's deputies. Michigan State Police also assisted.

After establishing a perimeter, police observed the suspect exiting his home, firing multiple rounds indiscriminately from the back of his home. He was seen using both a long gun and a handgun.

The suspect at one point exited his home, entered a vehicle, before getting back out. They eventually made verbal contact with the man and arrested him.

What's next:

A report will be sent tot he prosecutor's office and potential charges could follow.