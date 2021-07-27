Van Buren police investigating deaths of mother, 14-year-old daughter

article

Van Buren police are investigating the deaths of two women after their bodies were discovered at a complex near Belleville Road.

Deputies are looking into a homicide case involving a 45-year-old mother and her 14-year-old daughter.

A family friend found the victims while doing a welfare check Sunday evening at an apartment in the 4600 block of Lake Villa Drive.

Upon arrival, police located both victims. According to officials, they had multiple injuries.

Michigan State Police have deployed their forensic unit to assist them with helping with the investigation.

Currently, no suspects have been identified and no one is in custody. Police said they do not police the murders were random.

Advertisement

Any other information the public has should be sent to the department's detective bureau at 734-699-8930.